Lima Fire Department introduces new officers

The Lima Fire Department undergoing some restructuring the past year and today new officers were introduced.
Chief Andy Heffner recognizing those firefighters that took the officers exams and receiving their new posts at the department. Heffner says there are holes in the ranks as a new chief takes command and these men took filling in the ranks seriously.
Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner goes on to add, “These guys are taking 3 to 4 months out of their lives just to study and prepare for these exams. So, they’re highly trained and highly skilled. And the one thing I love, they’re just dedicated to service.”
Heffner says the testing is competitive with less than a couple points separating them. Six officers, whose names are below were introduced today.
Deputy Chief Jack McDermitt
Deputy Chief Brian Stewart
Battalion Chief George Davis
Captain Dale Schulthies
Captain Derick Newland
Lieutenant Justin Kavalauskas