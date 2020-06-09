Lima Fire Fighters Union makes annual charitable donations

Lima firefighters took time this morning to help the community in a way other than putting out a fire.
Lima Fire Fighters Union Local 334 made donations to a couple of area non-profit organizations. They donated $1,000 each to Family Promise of Lima/Allen County and Camp Robin Rogers. Family Promise helps families that are homeless or on the brink of going homeless. Camp Robin Rogers provides a social environment for those with disabilities. Both organizations took a hit from the pandemic, Family Promise receiving fewer donations, and the camp operating with fewer people.
"A lot of people (aren't) working," said Hellen Douglas, executive director of Family Promise. "A lot of people (aren't) able to donate as they (we're) before. We survive merely on donations from the community and other churches. With people getting back to work and people starting back to church, I pray that this is going to allow us to get back to normal operations."
"This is allowing us to provide camp for kids, it's used for scholarships for kids that can't afford camp," Brad Perrott said, executive director of Camp Robin Rogers. "And this year being the unusual year that it is, we have a lower number of kids because of the pandemic."
The firefighters make donations annually, raising money from events like their benefit concert.