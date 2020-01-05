Lima fire truck damaged after car accident on South Collet

A Lima fire truck is damaged after a van collided into it Sunday morning. The Lima Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of South Collet Street a little after 9 a.m.

According to LPD, a woman driving the white van pulled out of the parking lot across the street from the Ohio Army National Guard Recruiting building and failed to yield to the fire truck that was traveling southbound on South Collet Street.

The collision caused damage to the front of the van and the side of the truck. No one was injured, but the woman was cited for failure to yield.

