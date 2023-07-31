Lima firefighters don their gear for a pickleball match to promote Allen County's first fundraiser tournament

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With its growing popularity, two local groups are teaming together to host the first Allen County pickleball tournament.
Lima firefighters in full gear played pickleball today to promote an upcoming fundraiser. Lima's International Association of Firefighters Local 334 and Lima's Habitat for Humanity hosting the Allen County Pickleball Tournament in mid-September. The goal is to raise money to build a "fire station" at the Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City.
"We'd like to put a nice fire station over there inside the city that's sort of been missing for a while. That's our plan to get a nice building over there for the kids to enjoy," said Firefighter Rich Deubler, Lima Fire Department.
"We're expecting well over 100 people. We already have national sponsor Diadem involved and so we're looking for local sponsors as well to be involved and support both Habitat for Humanity as well as the firefighters," stated Caleb Farmer, volunteer manager at Lima Habitat for Humanity.
The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th at the Collett Street Courts. They are looking for sponsors and teams of both men's and women's doubles along with mixed doubles. For more information call Habitat for Humanity at 419-222-4937. Firefighters have also committed to helping build the next Lima Habitat House as part of the partnership.