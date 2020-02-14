Lima Firefighters getting a little love from Lima City School children on Valentine's Day

The Lima Fire Department getting a little love on this Valentine's Day.

Lima Firefighters getting a little love from Lima City School children on Valentine's Day

Students from Lima City School’s Freedom Elementary making a stop at Central Fire Station this morning. They came bearing gifts of Valentines and candy, lifesavers to be exact. Firefighters on hand were thankful for the treats and gave the group the chance to see the trucks up close and personal. The youngsters were just happy to give back to the fireman.

First Grader Oniyah Turner said this is why they did it, “To tell them how thankful we were for them helping us.”

Lima Firefighters getting a little love from Lima City School children on Valentine's Day

Firefighter Chris Hefner says, “It’s always very nice to see young kids in here. They’re very excited being in that age of 7, 8, 9-year-olds just the look of excitement when they come through the door is great to see and obviously when they bring us stuff it’s always very appreciated.”

The students also stopped at Lima Allen County Paramedics.

 

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.