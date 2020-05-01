Lima firefighters want to say thank you for everything the community has done to support them during this pandemic response and beyond.
This Sunday, there will be a free pasta dinner for 500. It will be drive through only and held at the American Legion Post 96 on South Shore Drive. The Firefighter’s Union IAFF #334 is hosting the meal with several local businesses and organizations. At noon the union will be presenting checks to several non-profit organizations in the Lima community. The past dinner will be from noon to 2 p.m.