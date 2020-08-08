Lima First Church if of the Nazarene holds community mini-festival

A Lima church invites the community out to an afternoon filled with music, entertainment for the kids, and barbecue.
Local vendors and organizations joined The Lima First Church of the Nazarene to put on a mini-festival for the community. Elevate Children’s Outreach provided entertainment for the kids, and the church cooked a barbecue dinner. They also had local rock bands lined up to play for the rest of the event.
The children’s ministry director says they hope to see new faces join in on the fun at their church. “We’re here for everybody. And yeah, we’ve been here for a long time, but we’re ready for fresh faces,” says Amanda Hengsbeck.
Next week, the church will host the Lima Throwdown with rock band 3 Days Under. To find out more information look for Lima First Church of the Nazarene on Facebook.