Lima Ford Engine Plant receives E3 Platinum Award from Ohio EPA

The Lima Ford Engine Plant is being recognized for its clean practices in the company and in the community.
The Ohio EPA awarded Ford with the agency's "Encouraging Environmental Excellence" award. The plant has been recognized for its efforts in reducing water and waste, and its emphasis on conserving energy. The Lima Ford Engine Plant is also very involved in the community, through its outreach and education, as well as promoting clean environmental activities. They have been working for several years to receive this high honor, thanks to the hard work from their dedicated employees.
"We have been aware over the past couple of years of how they have been progressing with their sustainability efforts, so we began to work with them probably a couple years ago to get them into the program and to get them recognized at the highest level," said Laurie Stevenson, Director of Ohio EPA.
"Part of our operating systems is continuous improvement and elimination of waste, so the team is very proud of the work they've done on recycling, sustainability, not only within the plant, but also outreaching into the community to make it a better place for all," said Mike Felix, Director of Manufacturing, North American Engine Division.
The plant is Allen County's first recipient of the E3 Platinum Award. Statewide, the Ohio EPA has only handed out 10 of these awards.