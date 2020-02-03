Lima funeral home to send out registry book for Kobe Bryant's family

A Lima funeral home is joining others across the nation in sending their well-wishes to the family of Kobe and Gianna Bryant after a tragic helicopter crash just over a week ago.
Jones-Clark Funeral Home has set up a special registry book people can stop in and sign. They decided to put the book together after hearing other funeral homes are doing the same thing. Eventually, the book will be sent out to a funeral home in California, where it will make its way to the Bryant family. It's a chance to send out a message to show people care, despite the fact that most, if not all, of the people that will sign the book here in Lima never even met anyone involved in the crash.
"You may not know someone personally, but something they’ve done in life, said, or perhaps even your awareness of what they been as a person in life, touches you," said Sylvia Clark, co-funeral director for Jones-Clark Funeral Home.
The book will be available for the public to sign through the rest of this week before it's sent out to California.