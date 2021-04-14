Lima gearing up for 2021 City Wide Pride Clean Up

The City of Lima is urging residents to take time this spring to do a little cleaning of their property.
Community clean up days are scheduled for 4 weekends in a row staring Saturday May 15th. Currently the city is looking for dumpster sponsors who have space to place the containers at 5 sites each weekend. The “City Wide Pride” event also gives neighborhoods a chance to coordinate a block clean-up in an effort to keep the city clean.
Lima’s Director of Community Development Susan Crotty adds, “Every year we have City Wide Pride we just get a bigger and bigger turnout. It gives residents the opportunity to clean out their garage, clean out their homes, clean p their yards and they take advantage of it. So, we like to provide this opportunity to help people clean up.”
The “City Wide Pride” Dates have been set but locations will be announced at a later date as dumpster sponsors sign-up. A list of what can be disposed in the dumpsters can be found on Lima’s Department of Community Development Facebook page. To sign up for a dumpster call 419-223-7265 or email angie.rex@cityhall.lima.oh.us by April 30th.