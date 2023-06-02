Lima Habitat for Humanity inviting volunteers to help build for Delphos family

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Area Habitat for Humanity inviting new volunteers to come to take part in their current build in Delphos.
The home being built for the Honigford family is making good progress after just three weeks of work. This week, volunteers are working on windows and doors for the home. Weather permitting, the house will be complete around August, and it will be energy efficient. Volunteers of any experience level, even people with no experience, are welcome to come work alongside the Honigford family and help them build their new home this Saturday.
"It really doesn't matter, I take pretty much all comers. You don't have to swing a hammer, there's not too much hammering done anymore, a lot of times it's just a drill and screws. Whatever it is, my main job is to teach people how to do this and let them do it," stated Roger Callvert, construction manager for Habitat for Humanity.
If you are interested in helping on June 3, 2022, volunteers will meet at the home, located at 222 East 10th Street in Delphos. To volunteer for future Saturdays or on weekdays, visit habitatlima.org/volunteer. Tools are provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Anyone who can bring a case of bottled water is also appreciated.