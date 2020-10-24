Lima Harley Davidson hosts a chili cook-off

While the Buckeyes competed on the field on Saturday, area first responders competed in the kitchen for the battle of the badges chili cook-off.
This was the second year that the Lima Harley Davidson has invited local fire and police departments to show off their cooking skills with a chili cook-off.
Customers at Harley were welcome to make a donation and be the judge of the five different kinds they had. The winner of the cook-off gets all of the money raised for their agency.
Jonny Johnston, the sales manager at Lima Harley Davidson says, “Chili cook-offs are very popular with a lot of Harley dealers nationwide and it’s a good way to raise money also for different charities and so forth. We picked the first responders.”
While the money is appreciated, it seems that the winning title is still very important to the departments.
Captain Bryon Stumbaugh from the Shawnee Township Fire says, “One of my friends from American Township won it last year and I’m coming after him this year. It makes good competition between the area departments, who’s got the best cook?”
It seemed like his determination paid off as Stumpbaugh’s chili won first place for the Shawnee fire and police departments. The Lima Police department came in second.