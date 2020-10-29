Throughout the City of Lima, cars were lined up for trick or treating. Instead of having the traditional door-to-door trick or treating event, multiple departments in the City offered a safe alternative.
While trick or treating may look a little different this year, it didn't stop little ghosts and goblins from getting out and gathering candy. An event held by the Lima Police Department and other organizations made sure that kids had a safe chance to gather their Halloween candy.
"It's a lot of fun, hopefully for the kids, but I know it's a lot of fun for all of us volunteering," said Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin.
Parents drove their children through multiple drive-thru sites in Lima, where officers and other volunteers provided bags full of candy and more safely to their car door. Chief Martin said that this event allows the department to continue to build a relationship with the community.
"Even though maybe this year has to be a little bit different, we're not going to withdraw from engaging with the community. The community has the right to expect better than that from the police department," Martin said.
Officers from the Mercy Health-St. Rita's campus also helped bring candy to children at the event.
"I can tell you in the pandemic this year the community has been huge to Saint Rita's and the frontline healthcare workers and the folks in the hospital and so anytime we get the opportunity to come out and interact with them in a positive atmosphere and support one another we are always up for that," Smith said.
While they may have stayed in their vehicles, it didn't stop volunteers from seeing some creative costumes.
Martin said, "I have seen everything from a small pig to princesses, to unicorns, to scary clowns."
From Super Mario Brothers to Disney princesses, you name it. It's been fun to interact," said Smith.