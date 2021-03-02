Lima Housing Task Force discusses form-based coding

The Lima Housing Task Force heard from the director of the Form Based Code Institute about a different type of zoning code.
She highlighted form-based coding, which focuses more on what's happening on the outside of a building rather than what is on the inside. The task force learned about how this coding can be used to streamline the building process and encourage businesses to move into an area, but that may also bring some unfavorable outcomes with it.
"One of the unintended consequences of that is sometimes displacement, and so we were encouraged that if we were to go down the path of developing form-based codes, we need to make sure that we put in legislation to protect affordable housing so we don’t have people displaced from their neighborhoods," said Sharetta Smith, who is the Lima Housing Task Force chair.
The task force will meet again on April 5th.