Lima Housing Task Force discusses priorities and community involvement

The up-and-coming Lima Housing Task Force held its third meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss strategies going forward.
During the meeting, the task force reviewed an assessment from consultants on the city. The results graded neighborhoods on three levels. They included healthy, tipping point, and revitalization neighborhoods.
The group also reviewed preliminary results from a survey taken by its members. It shows they want to prioritize four main things: developing neighborhood revitalization plans, removing blight, incentivizing landlords, and setting housing goals for development.
Now that they have this information, the Lima Housing Task Force Chair, Sharetta Smith, says it’s important to involve the community in smart growth steps of development.
"Having input from the community about what they want their neighborhoods to look like. What amenities they would like to see in the neighborhoods, and also making sure that the neighborhoods reflect a strong sense of place," explains Smith. "Because at the end of the day when we talk about neighborhoods, we talk about people. Where people live, and where people invest their time. So, I think what you’ll begin to see coming out of the housing task force is a more concentrated effort on how do we bring the community more into this discussion.”
From here, the task force hopes to take data from the assessment and begin narrowing down what neighborhoods to focus resources on. Their next meeting will be on March 2nd.
To view the full assessment from Harsany & Associates, LLC, visit limahousingtaskforce.org.