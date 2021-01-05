Lima Housing Task Force seeking to improve housing

The newly-created Lima Housing Task Force held its second meeting on Tuesday. Members met virtually to discuss strategies to help work on some of the housing issues in the city.
The task force was created as part of a 2019 recommendation for the city to take a closer look at the housing situation, come up with a ten-year action plan to meet housing needs, and also help improve quality of life within the city.
"We know that the cities thrive when there is stable, quality, affordable housing for its citizens that’s connected with opportunities like jobs and parks, as well as retail and other shopping areas near to where they live," said Sharetta Smith, chair of the Lima Housing Task Force. "We’re really looking at what we can do together as a community to have that type of environment for families that live here in Lima."
The task force also heard from a representative of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.