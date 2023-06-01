Lima investing in new lighting around the city to improve visibility and safety

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima will be improving lighting in order to increase not only visibility, but to also deter crime.

$350,000 in lighting improvements will come in order to improve areas that have been identified as hot spots for crime, accidents, or just overall low visibility. Fourteen new cobra-style lights, which will be twenty-seven feet tall with LED fixtures, as well as two decorative street lights will be installed in various locations. The spots were selected thanks to collaborations with the engineering department, Lima City Schools, and the Lima Police Department.

Locations for the new lighting installation are:

751 E 4th Street by Lima Apartments

460 S. Shawnee Street to improve safety at the railroad underpass/bypass

602 W. Robb Avenue to address the location of a recent pedestrian crash site

700 Harrison Avenue at a convenience store

801 E. 4th Street to address the location of a pedestrian crash site and crime

1140 S. Union Street to address crash

113 S. Union Street to address crime

700 S. Broadway Street to address crime and improve safety at the school crossing

199 W. Vine Street to address crime

101 W. Robb Avenue location of a pedestrian crash site and crime.

"What we have looked at is targeting those areas where we know that is dark, when children get up to get on the bus, when it is time for them to go to school. But also, to look at some of our crime hot spots areas to bring in additional lighting for those as well. And so the timeline for this project is we will be looking in June to get pricing to go out to bid, and then for installation of the lights in the fall," explained Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.

Smith says that the installation in the fall will be done just in time for the new school year.

