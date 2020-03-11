Lima Irish Day Parade canceled in accordance to a request from Ohio governor

The news has not been received well but organizers say they must put public safety above all else.
The Lima Irish Day Parade set for this Saturday has been officially canceled. The decision was announced this morning by Lima Mayor David Berger after receiving a written request from the Governor and the Ohio Department of Health to minimize large social gatherings. The request specifically cited parades. The Lima Irish Day Committee is respecting the mayor and governor's request and while it's disappointing, they understand the need to cancel the parade.
Committee Member Kelly Stolly had this to say, “This would have been our 28th year but we totally support the decision. The mayor called and it (the request) came down from the governor. The mayor loves the parade so he was as disappointed as we were. It’s a great event for the community but we have to be safe and as a committee, we support that decision.”
Mayor Berger said the parade required a permit that he has the authority to approve or deny but the parade committee was corporative. He also added he has no authority to close bars or other community events. He does say that the Ohio Department of Health would have the authority to do so if they deem it necessary.