Lima Irish Day Parade returns on March 12th

Dust off your green suit because the Lima Irish Parade is back! The parade will be traveling down North Main Street on Saturday, March 12th.
The parade is one of Lima’s most popular events, but because of the pandemic, it had to be canceled for the past two years. Now organizers are ready to bring it back to the delight of everyone in the community.
“The downtown businesses are happy about it. It brings in revenue to the community,” says Darby Bourk Lima Irish Day Parade Committee. “It is just a family atmosphere, and people can get out and have fun, and the kids love the candy and there is a lot of candy.”
One person that has been really looking forward to the return of the parade is Bob Mulcahy, who was named grand marshal back in 2020 and finally gets to fulfill his duties.
“I have always looked up to the people who have been grand marshal ahead of me and I am proud to be representative of the community for the Irish, it’s been years and years and I love it,” says Bob “Moe” Mulcahy, 2022 Grand Marshal.
Again, the parade is on March 12th at noon and starts at St. Gerard School, and heads south to the town square. If you are looking to join in the fun, contact Darby Bourk at 419-302-8089 or Kim Finn (419) 860-0072 or you can reach out to the committee on Facebook at Lima Irish Parade.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.