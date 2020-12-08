Lima joins Ohio practice of monitoring wastewater to predict coronavirus hot spots

The City of Lima is taking part in a new practice to find more ways to combat COVID-19.
At the end of summer, Lima became one of dozens of cities in Ohio that is taking samples of it's wastewater to monitor the Coronavirus. Two samples are taken weekly and sent to a lab to be tested. Evaluators are looking for RNA fragments in feces. It can detect COVID-19 in people who may not have shown symptoms. Using this practice of monitoring wastewater can help health departments predict where a spike in cases may come, three to seven days ahead of time.
"It's kind of a precursor to take a look at," said Mike Caprella, Lima Utilities Director. "It's more of an indicator more than an exact science, but once we send the samples off we're cut out of the picture. Other than they do send us numbers periodically."
The state coronavirus website indicates Ottawa and Findlay plants are monitoring wastewater as well.