Lima Junior Service League hands out 500 free meals to the community

The Lima Junior Service League hosted a free meal pickup event on Wednesday for anyone in the community.
Five hundred pasta dinners were handed out at 20th Century Lanes bowling alley. The Lima Junior Service League normally distributes books to elementary students in the area during both the fall and spring. However, since school was cut short, they wanted to come up with another project. A member of the service league spoke with the bowling alley owner to use their kitchen and parking lot, and he happily agreed. Former president of the service league, Kate Shulaw says the community always steps up when asked, so this was their chance to step up for them.
She says, “I think it means a lot to us. we want to stay in front of the community to show, ‘Hey we are here to serve in any way we can.’ You know normally this is not what we are doing, we are normally serving our children of the community. But we’re adaptable, we all have to be adaptable right now in this circumstance. So, we’re just happy that we can come out and give something back to our community.”
The free dinner event was also sponsored by Kirby Risk Electrical Supply in Lima.