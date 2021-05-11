Lima Kiwanis Aktion Club getting more involved with community projects and loving it

It’s the largest service organization for people with developmental disabilities and there’s a chapter right here in Lima.
The “Aktion Club” is a part of the Lima Kiwanis Club. It is specifically designed for individuals with disabilities to become active in the community. The club has 16 members and enjoys working with their parent club on a variety of projects. Tuesday they spoke with their host club about some of the activities that they enjoy doing.
Community Connection Specialist with the Board of DD Tammy Delong explains, “They are so excited to help their community they are just willing to do anything. They come up with the best ideas. So, the people that are in the Aktion Club are very proud of it and they should be because they do a wonderful job for our community.”
The Lima Aktion Club was started in 2004.