Lima Kiwanis Club donates to local animal rescues

The Lima Kiwanis Club is going to the dogs and even the cats as they continue giving back to local non-profits.
Three organizations dedicating their time to stray and injured animals received donations from the Kiwanis Club. Deb's Dogs, A Lotta Love Pet Rescue, and the Allen County Humane Society all received monetary support that will be crucial to their missions.
"Right now our big project is Humane Ohio Transport. They fix cats, feral cats, stray cats, owned cats, whatever. The cat population is just out of control and we're trying to help. We've done this for three years now and we do like 35 to 50 cats a month," explained Sandy McVeigh, A Lotta Love Pet Rescue president and founder.
"We get calls from all over the county and we always to our best to help as many as we can. This year has been extremely challenging with the numbers of animals needing help, plus you know, funding, it's been tough," said Deb Helser, Deb's Dogs owner.
The Kiwanis Club handed out a total of 12 checks to area non-profits as part of their community outreach program.