Lima Kiwanis Club donating to support agencies serving children

The Lima Kiwanis Club is continuing their support of organizations serving children.
A second round of checks being presented in support of these groups' missions. Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition Regarding Human Trafficking, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Court Appointed Special Advocate program are thankful for the support and recognition.
Court Advocacy Director Abby Hefflinger talks about CASA, “This particular donation is going to go directly towards getting more volunteers for our CASA program so that we can fulfill our duties to children in Allen County.”
Pam Styer is the Coordinator of MADD in Allen, Putnam, and Hardin Counties, “We want to bring awareness to the disasters that can happen from an impaired driver. Not only to the victim but to the perpetrator. Vit’s very costly, very heart-wrenching for everybody involved.”
The Kiwanis will present a total of 12 organizations with checks as part of their community outreach program.