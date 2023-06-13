Lima Kiwanis Club hears about the impact the EMA makes in keeping Allen County safe

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local service club learns more about an Allen County agency whose main duty is to save lives.

The Lima Kiwanis Club learned more about what goes into helping make Allen County residents safe from the Deputy Director of the EMA Travis Fillhart. He gave a brief overview of what his office does and the part they play in the community. But while the Allen County Emergency Management Agency is front and center when natural disasters strike like the three tornadoes that struck Allen County this spring, people really don't know everything they do.

"I think one thing that people don't understand what the EMA is that broad scope of what we do," says Travis Fillhart, Deputy Dir. Allen Co. EMA. "You know, it's not one very specific thing, we do many different facets in the community. Anything from 9-1-1 to HAZMAT, to administer the bomb squad here, to emergency preparedness. So we are kind of all over the board in what we can help with and getting the community prepared for any type of disaster that may come their way."

And to make sure they are prepared, Fillhart urged the Kiwanis members to sign up for Alert Allen County to get notifications from the EMA office about potential emergency situations.

