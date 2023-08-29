Lima Kiwanis Club hears details about Tanks over the Riverwalk project

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Kiwanis Club of Lima met with a Veterans Freedom Flag Monument Foundation member to discuss an upcoming over the riverwalk.
At the meeting, the club learned about Operation Half Pint's "Tanks over the Riverwalk". This event provides a unique chance for local businesses to advertise by decorating PVC plastic tanks that are 42 inches in length, 19 inches in width, and 13.5 inches in height. Companies can sponsor a tank for $500 and design it according to their preference or pay tribute to a lost loved one or a veteran. All tanks must be finished by the end of April and will be placed on any of the 150 poles along Lima's 13.5-mile riverwalk.
"When I first approached the mayor, she wanted to draw people to the riverwalk area. As I pitched this project, I seen in other cities how they do different items to highlight their cities. So, I thought the tank had been embedded in Lima for so long, why not use a tank?" said Charlie Couch, Veterans Freedom Flag Monument Foundation member.
All proceeds will go to Operation Half Pint to support the dedicated workers of the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. If you want more information or wish to sponsor a tank, contact Charlie Couch at 937-765-1778.