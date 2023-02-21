Lima Kiwanis Club hears from OSU professor who created a project that helps older adults socialize

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Ohio State Lima professor discusses her research project pairing college students with older adults in the community at risk for loneliness.

Psychology professor Virginia Tompkins began the project as a result of seniors experiencing isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Senior to Senior" connects adults 65 and older with undergraduate students at the Ohio State University at Lima through weekly friendly phone calls. While it provides companionship for the seniors involved it also acts as a semester-long research project for the Buckeye students.

"So, they collect data at the beginning and the end. So sort of before and after they've gone through these weekly chats, and part of that data collection is about psychological well-being, it's about their emotions, negative and positive, and what we call geriatric depression because it can look different in older adults compared to younger, and we have seen a significant difference, pre-test to post-test, with higher life satisfaction, less loneliness, and less depression in older adults," stated Virginia Tompkins, associate professor psychology.

This past semester, Tompkins and her students were able to extend the program from Allen County across the state of Ohio, proving it's possible to train undergraduate students to aid in the mental health crisis.

