Now that Governor Mike DeWine has given the go-ahead for prom season, it’s time to get ready.
The Lima Kiwanis Club will be holding their “Diva's Den” event this Saturday. It will be a chance for young ladies to come in and pick a prom dress from the hundreds on the racks and take it home for FREE. That’s right – FREE. For more than a decade the “Diva's Den” has provided quality dresses, some gently used and some that have never been worn to dozens of young women from around the region.
Candy Newland has chaired the project for many years and says it’s well worth it, “Frequently buying a gown is a financial hardship for a family. We just want every girl who wants to go to prom to be able to have a beautiful dress.”
The doors open at the Lima Masonic Center on 2154 North Cable Road at 9 a.m. and will close at noon. They do ask that you wear a face covering and maintain social distancing to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions. They suggest coming early for the best choice of gowns.