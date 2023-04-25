Lima Kiwanis Club recognizes musically talented high school students at annual Sousa Awards ceremony

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Kiwanis Club of Lima recognizes high school seniors for their outstanding work as students and musicians.
This afternoon, the annual John Philip Sousa Awards were presented to twelve Allen County high school seniors nominated by their band peers. Students from around the area were awarded for their leadership skills both in and outside of the classroom.
The 2023 John Philip Sousa Award Recipients are Blaine Cochensparger from Allen East, Juliette Duncan from Bath, Hannah Davis from Bluffton, Donald Riordan from Delphos Jefferson, Melanie Gerdeman from Delphos St. John's, Chloe Parent from Elida, Amelia Carter from Lima Central Catholic, Evan Large from Lima Senior, Jacquelyne Lynch from Perry, Keaton Montgomery from Shawnee, and Ashley Fetzer from Spencerville.
The Kiwanis also handed the $4000 Ron W. Richards Scholarship to Spencerville High School student Emma Kyler whose plans are to pursue a career in the arts.
"I just feel very honored to win the Ron Richards Scholarship Award. I'm super excited to continue my music career and I'm very grateful to even receive the award. I plan to put the money towards college and anything I might need in the next four years," commented Emma Kyler, Ron W. Scholarship recipient.
While Emma is still deciding where she wants to go to college, she has auditioned for over 23 universities with the intent of receiving her bachelor's in fine arts and musical theatre. She hopes to hear back from all the schools by the second week of May.