Lima Kiwanis Club's Chicken & Ham BBQ set for June 11th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - For 42 years, the Lima Kiwanis Club has been serving up some good food for a good cause.
On June 11th the club will be holding their annual Chicken and Ham BBQ dinner. People will get their choice of chicken or ham, complete with baked potato, apple sauce, and a cookie. This is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers and the proceeds are to help the Kiwanis Club continue their mission of supporting local youth and building future leaders.
“The net profits go to our organizations that serve children in Allen County. For example, Family Promise, Guiding Light, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, etc. and we have what’s called our service leadership program,” says Robert Day, Lima Kiwanis Club. “Which we teach our members to serve with leadership and we partner with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Ohio State Lima and we also partner with Lima City School System with this. Our newest partner is Heir Force Community School.”
Again, the Chicken & Ham BBQ will be Sunday, June 11th at Apollo Career Center located at 3325 Shawnee Rd, Lima, OH 45806. The event is drive through only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased from Bev Beery at Beery Insurance or you can call her at 419-228-4000.