Lima Kiwanis hold their annual Kiwanis Family Day

The Kiwanis Club of Lima invited members from their various clubs in local schools to their annual Kiwanis Family Day event.
Members and representatives of the local K-Kids, Builders, Circle K, and Aktion clubs were at the weekly Kiwanis Club meeting. They gave an update on what their clubs have been up to over the last few months.
Visiting Lima was the Kiwanis Ohio District Governor, who says that these clubs are so important because they put the members, rather than the advisors, in charge.
"They take the lead, and it’s so great to see how much they grow over the course of a year and several years as they learn leadership skills, decision making, and they take charge and plan their own project," said Craig Smith. "This is the future of Kiwanis and the future leaders of our community."
There are around 225 members of these clubs that make up the Kiwanis Family Clubs of Lima.