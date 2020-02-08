Lima Mall hosts annual Bestie Bash event

Dozens of children came out to the Lima Mall to enjoy some Valentine’s Day activities with their besties. Kids participated in coloring activities, arts and crafts, and even created bracelets.
Representatives from the Lima Public Library, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and WOCAP Headstart helped the kids with the activities. The Bestie Bash is held every February as a way to help children make meaningful gifts for their loved one sand best friends.
“We really like the idea of sharing the love, spreading the love,” said Betsy Billingsley, the Lima Mall marketing director. “We do a lot of that around here. We have a poster love wall right now so it’s really fun for the kids and it’s so cute too watch.”
The next kid event at the Lima Mall is bunny's grand arrival on March 28th. Kids will get the chance to participate in arts and crafts and breakfast with the bunny.