Lima man accepts guilt for sexual contact with a teenage girl

A Lima man has changed his plea to a charge of inappropriately touching a teenage girl.
Larisco Little Sr. changed his plea to guilty on his only charge of gross sexual imposition. The prosecutor said Little took advantage of his girlfriend's daughter back in November. Little could be sentenced to up to a year and a half in prison. The judge allowed him out on bond, but he will be on house arrest. He'll have to register as a tier one sex offender. His sentencing is scheduled for February 8, 2021.