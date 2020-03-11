Lima man accused of raping teen girl, ruled competent to stand trial

A Lima man suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl was ruled competent to stand trial.

Lima man accused of raping teen girl, ruled competent to stand trial

Everett Ward returned to court with both the state and defense agreeing to use the second competency exam Ward was given. The first test ruled he was incompetent but can be restored and the second ruled he was competent. Because of Ward's mental status, the judge has put off ruling on a motion to suppress statements Ward made to police. The defense claims Ward wasn't properly given his Miranda rights. A hearing is set for next week on that motion.

Ward also waived his right to a speedy trial and his trial next week has been pushed back.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.