Lima man accused of raping teen girl, ruled competent to stand trial

A Lima man suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl was ruled competent to stand trial.
Everett Ward returned to court with both the state and defense agreeing to use the second competency exam Ward was given. The first test ruled he was incompetent but can be restored and the second ruled he was competent. Because of Ward's mental status, the judge has put off ruling on a motion to suppress statements Ward made to police. The defense claims Ward wasn't properly given his Miranda rights. A hearing is set for next week on that motion.
Ward also waived his right to a speedy trial and his trial next week has been pushed back.