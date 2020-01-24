Lima man accused of 52 sex related crimes pleads to nearly half of the charges

In a negotiated plea deal, a Lima man charged with 52 sex related crimes has agreed to plead to about half of his charges.
Jay Holliday pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual battery and 12 counts of felonious assault. His remaining 28 charges, including human trafficking and rape, were dropped. Court records say the felonious assault charges were for sexual conduct with a minor and knowingly being a carrier of AIDS. Holliday's wife Christy and James Hershberger are co-defendants in the case. Hershberger was ruled incompetent to stand trial in October. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated after six months. Christy Holliday has a trial scheduled for April. Holliday will have to register as a tier three sex offender. He will be sentenced Feb. 4.