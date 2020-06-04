Lima man accused of stabbing his mother to death is in a Lima courtroom for his preliminary hearing

A Lima man sees his bond raised during his preliminary hearing on a charge of murder.
43-year old Joseph Cheney’s bond is now set at 750-thousand dollars. He allegedly stabbed his mother to death last Wednesday. Lima Municipal Court Judge David Rodabaugh made the change at the request of the state. The state wanted bond set at 1-million dollars for not only the murder charge but due to that Cheney had previously threatened law enforcement and the courts. Cheney asked if he could get a lawyer and the court-appointed attorney Jerry Pitts to be his counsel. The preliminary hearing was continued, and his case will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury next week.
It was on May 27th when authorities were called out to 908 East Kibby Street just after 10:30 am where they found the body of 71-year-old Racheal Cheney with a stab wound to the upper torso.