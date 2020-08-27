Lima man arrested for allegedly robbing a house during a Findlay backyard party

A Lima man was arrested for robbing a Findlay home while a party was going on.
According to the Findlay Police Department, Bo Guedea has been charged with robbery and is currently in the Hancock County Justice Center. Police say just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Guedea was at an outside party in the 1100 block of Hurd Avenue, when he went into the home and took a lockbox and other items. The homeowner saw Guedea steal their stuff and took off after him. The two fought and Guedea got into an SUV and drove off. Police officers then arrested him during a traffic stop.
The homeowner, the suspect, and a juvenile at the residence sustained minor injuries, but all of them didn't need medical treatment.
Media Release from Findlay Police Department 8/27/2020
On 08/27/2020 at 0122 hrs. Officers were dispatched to 1110 Hurd Ave. for a robbery in progress. A male that had been at the residence for an outdoor gathering made his way into the residence without the homeowner's permission. The suspect took a lock box and other items from the residence and fled on foot. The homeowner observed the suspect fleeing and gave chase. An altercation occurred and the suspect dropped the lock box and fled in a white SUV. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A positive identification of the the suspect was made by the homeowner and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as A Bo Guedea of Lima, OH. Guedea was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on Robbery charges. The homeowner and suspect both sustained minor injuries during their altercation. Medical attention was not necessary. A juvenile at the residence also sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical attention.