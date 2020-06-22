Lima man charged in mother's death pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity

The Lima man suspected of killing his mother pleads insanity is his court case.
Joseph Cheney entered pleas of not guilty by way of insanity during his arraignment today. He's been indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault.
Police say they found his 71-year-old mother, Rachel Cheney dead in her bedroom on East Kibby Street on May 27. She died from a stab wound to the chest. If convicted, Cheney could be in prison 15 years to life. A mental evaluation has been ordered. He has his first pretrial on July 2.