Lima man charged with gross sexual imposition sentenced to jail

A Lima man facing charges of gross sexual imposition has been sentenced to prison.
Dustin Herron appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court for his sentencing hearing Friday morning.
Herron received a sentence of 54 months in prison, with post-release control for five years. Herron must also register as a Tier 2 sex offender.
The alleged incident occurred on July 25th of 2020. Herron was accused of inappropriately touching a girl that was 12-years-old at the time.
A statement from the victim was read to the court by a member of crime victim services.