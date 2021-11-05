Lawyers for a Lima man charged with a September shooting death, will now have more time to prepare for his case. Demarco Morris signed a speedy time waiver, moving his trial back to March of 2022. Morris was indicted in October on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises. Morris is accused of causing the death of Davion Latson on September 5th. Latson was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound after he was involved in a rollover crash. he was pronounced dead on the scene. Morris claims the shooting was in self-defense. He asked that his bond be reduced to $300,000 from $500,000. Judge Terri Kohlrieser granted that motion. If he can make bail, Morris will be on house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor until his trial.
