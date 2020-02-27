Lima man charged with rape pleads to lesser charges of sexual battery

A Lima man suspected of rape in 2018 has accepted a negotiated plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Lima man charged with rape pleads to lesser charges of sexual battery

Leon Prince has pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping and by way of a bill of information, he's pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery. Two counts of rape, one charge each of robbery and felonious assault were all dropped. One victim was involved and his crimes happened over several hours on July 23, 2018. Prince will have to register as a tier three sex offender. His attorney's request to lower bond was denied. Prince will have a pre-sentence investigation and be sentenced on April 6, 2020.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.