Lima man charged with stabbing his mother still ruled incompetent to stand trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man charged with stabbing his mother in 2021 is ruled incompetent to stand trial.
26-year-old Kevin Stahr has been housed in a psychiatric institution in Columbus since January of this year, and a report from a licensed psychologist states that the Lima man is still incompetent to stand trial. He will be kept at the psychiatric institution for now. Stahr was indicted on one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault after police said that in June of 2021, Stahr took a knife and stabbed his mother multiple times. Someone had to distract him long enough to get him away from her and call the police.