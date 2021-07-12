Lima man faces community control after pleading guilty to aggravated assault

A Lima man is facing community control after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.
Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Randal McMillin with two years of community control Monday afternoon in Allen County Common Pleas Court. In September of last year, McMillin was charged with felonious assault with a firearm specification after pointing a gun at two people.
The defense argued that McMillin did so after one of the victims goaded him. The original charge was reduced to an aggravated assault charge after a court appearance back in May.