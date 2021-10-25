Lima man faces prison time after pleading guilty to 2020 shooting

A Lima man involved in a 2020 shooting has been sentenced to prison time.
Cameron Rogers took a plea deal earlier this month, pleading guilty to shooting Lamonda Pryor in the knee. That was back in May of last year.
Rogers was charged with felonious assault with a firearm and trafficking cocaine, he was sentenced to 7 years in prison after a joint recommendation from both parties that he should serve prison time.
When given a chance to speak in court, Rogers expressed remorse for his actions: "I’m sorry to be here in front of you like this, and I understand that I have to go through some time," said Rogers. "I will make sure that when I get out, that you will never see my face again or hear from me. I’m going be a better dad to my kids."
Rogers has been already serving 30 months in prison for other drug-related charges.