Lima man facing felonious assault charge changes plea during day two of his jury trial

A Lima man has changed his pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Kenneth Scott previously pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons under disability. Court officials say that it's suspected that Scott fired a gun into the ground towards another person.

The second day of proceedings of the jury trial ended quickly, as court opened with Scott entering a plea of guilty to both counts. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.

Scott's sentencing will take place on October 15, 2021.

During the first day of Scott's jury trial, the prosecution played a video that was taken by the victim's girlfriend moments after arriving at the defendant's home to return a borrowed pickup truck.

The video showed the defendant return to inside the trailer after initially coming out to talk with the victim and returns outside with what appears to be a gun. Scott then fires that gun away from the victim before pointing it at him.

