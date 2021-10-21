Lima man facing felonious assault charges another appears for suppression hearing Thursday

A Lima man facing multiple charges, three of which are felonious assault, appeared in court for a suppression hearing.
Oliver Jackson Jr. is facing three counts of felonious assault and a weapons under disabilities charge. These charges stem from an incident in February of 2020, where Jackson is accused of shooting Steven Snyder in the parking lot of Harry's Hideaway.
The motion for the hearing was submitted by Jackson's attorney. The hearing focused on items found during a search in a vehicle that matched a be on the lookout (BOLO) description when police were looking for the defendant.
An inventory search on the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a cell phone, clothing, as well as evidence of crime.
Jackson's attorney stated that this search was done before an official warrant was obtained, and should not be submitted as evidence.
The judge will look over the defense's request and make a decision at a later date.
The Lima Police Department says in February of 2020 following an argument Jackson motioned to Steven Snyder to meet him in the parking lot of Harry's Hideaway. That's where they say the shooting happened. Snyder went to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.