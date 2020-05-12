Lima man gets community control for altercation with girlfriend in McDonald's

A Lima man who pleaded to stabbing his girlfriend has been sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Jacquez Darby was given three years of community control and 40 hours of community service for his crime. He was originally charged with felonious assault but attorneys worked out a deal that had Darby plead to a lesser charge of aggravated assault. Darby and Fantasia Rogers were at McDonald's on Market Street on New Year's Eve. An argument broke out and Darby pulled out a pocket knife. Rogers was treated for a minor puncture wound and released the same day.
Darby's attorney says he had no prior record and has already served 65 days in jail after being arrested.