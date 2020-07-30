Lima man gets more than 20 years in prison for his retaliation after a bar fight

A Lima man is headed behind bars for his actions after a bar fight back in November.
Raylon Hardy has been sentenced to 24 years to 28 years in prison. He was convicted on two charges of felonious assault, one of those had a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. Hardy was on probation when this case happened.
The prosecutor says after a bar fight, Hardy told the other man he'd go after his family for what happened. Hardy then pulled up to a house and used two guns to shoot at the front porch where two relatives of the man from the bar were hurt. Hardy says his family and the other family have been going back and forth for years.
"I just want to apologize to the victims and to my family members," Hardy said. "Because none of this was worth me not being able to be out there and be a father. That's all."
His attorney says they will appeal the sentence. Hardy now waits for his trial in a separate case where he's accused of possessing and selling drugs. Hardy was previously convicted for his role in robbing a Lima bank in 2008.