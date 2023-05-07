Lima man injured in a one-vehicle crash in Van Wert County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A crash in Van Wert County early Saturday morning left one man seriously injured.
Around 3 am, 26-year-old Angelo Agnew-Heyliger Fox Jr. of Lima was traveling west on State Route 81 near Greenville Road in Liberty Township, when his vehicle went off the left side of the road. He overcorrected and then drove off the right side of the road.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.