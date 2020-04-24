Lima man organizes a food pick-up for community

The community coming together is a message we continue to see every day through this pandemic. Friday, a Lima man took the opportunity he had to help out the hungry.
Tyrone Upshaw organized a food pickup in front of Divine Hair Salon in Lima. Over a dozen volunteers pitched in a hand to help him make this possible, and local stores helped with the cost of the groceries. Upshaw said he did it for no other reason than out of the kindness of his heart.
“There were some kids not eating properly every day so I went and got them some groceries," says Upshaw. "Then I thought about, well, there’s other people not eating, so this is what we did.”
Upshaw, along with the owner of Divine Hair Salon, is encouraging people to follow the community’s lead in helping each other out.